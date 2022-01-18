Lakers: Stanley Johnson Called the "Toughest Guy on the Team" by a Lakers Legend

The Lakers had the signature win of their season on Monday night. Los Angeles took down the fourth-seeded Utah Jazz 101-95 at Crypto.com Arena. The Lakers defense in the fourth quarter was led by forward Stanley Johnson. LA oustcored the Jazz 29-17 in the fourth.

Johnson’s effort, intensity, and defense in the victory earned high praise from Lakers legend James Worthy.

"To me, the most valuable player fo the game tonight was Stanley Johnson. He personifies what defense is supposed to be played like every night. If they can grasp some of that attitude, because he's the toughest guy on the team.”

Worthy didn’t stop there in complimenting Johnson. Big Game James compared him to a former Lakers champion who also stood out on defense.

He's tough as nails, reminds me of Ron Artest a lot. If they can just grasp onto that and push towards that, the offense will take care of itself.”

In addition to leading the Lakers defensive effort, Johnson led the team in fourth quarter scoring with 10 points. He fearlessly challenged All-Defensive center Rudy Gobert at the rim and recorded four rebounds in the final period.

Whether it was draining mid-range jumpers, driving to the rim, or pulling down rebounds, Johnson was the reason the Lakers laced up a quality win against a great Utah Jazz Team.

The Lakers signed Stanley Johnson to his third 10-day contract on Sunday. He’ll earn a permanent spot on the roster if he keeps playing like this.

The NBA journeyman could provide the defense and toughness the Lakers have been desperately seeking.