Lakers Stanley Johnson Reflects on His Second 10-Day Contract Coming to an End

The Lakers are finally at a point where they are relatively healthy and no one on their roster has tested positive for COVID-19. This is big considering earlier in the season they were trying to find the best possible way to adapt as players were getting sent to the league's health and safety protocols. Then L.A. decided to add Stanley Johnson, which proved to benefit them.

The Lakers originally signed Johnson to one 10-day deal and after evaluation, they decided to keep him for a little longer. However, that second contract is coming to an end as Stanley Johnson's deal will expire on Jan. 15.

With that said, Johnson spoke with the media on the Friday before L.A.'s next matchup and talked about how he hopes to have proved himself enough for L.A. to keep him longer.

If the Lakers eventually decide to sign Johnson to another 10-day contract, once that deal expires, their only choice would be to sign him for the rest of the season or let him go, according to reporter, Harrison Faigen.

Stanley Johnson has talked in the past about how he has always looked up to the Lakers franchise and how this team made him fall in love with basketball. Now the question is, will they allow him to continue his work with L.A.?

Throughout his time with the Lakers, Johnson has made a big impact, so much so that he was given a second 10-day deal. However, even though he may not be explosive offensively, he has been a big help for L.A.'s defense. The Lakers are looking to improve their efforts defensively, so taking away Stanley Johnson could do the opposite for L.A., especially while Anthony Davis is still out.

The Laker's next matchup will be on Saturday, Jan. 15 where they face off against the Nuggets at the Ball Arena in Denver.