Lakers Star Forward Status Downgraded for Grizzlies Game
Los Angeles Lakers starting forward Rui Hachimura has been downgraded to doubtful ahead of their matchup with the Memphis Grizzlies.
Hachimura is dealing with an illness.
ESPN's Dave McMenamin shared the news via Twitter/X.
If Hachimura were to miss Wednesday's game, it'd be the first he'd miss this season. The Lakers currently sit with a 4-3 record and will look to avoid yet another two-game losing streak.
Wednesday's match against the Grizzlies is the final of their five-game road trip. Hachimura likely won't play against the Grizzlies, so L.A. will need to turn to rookie Dalton Knecht and Max Christie to carry the load.
Hachimura is coming off a subpar performance against the lowly Detriot Pistons, in which he recorded eight points on 2-for-6 shooting from the field, four rebounds, one assist, and one block.
The 26-year-old has failed to score double digits for three consecutive games.
Although the season just started, the Lakers have already faced some adversity, especially on the injury front. L.A. is still without its top frontcourt players, Jarred Vanderbilt and Christian Wood.
In addition, superstar center Anthony Davis is dealing with what the team is calling a 'left heel contusion.' His status for Wednesday's game is listed as questionable.
Davis appeared to suffer the injury on Monday night during their loss to the Detroit Pistons. After the game, Davis said he had been dealing with this issue since the summer while playing for Team USA in the 2024 Paris Olympics.
The Japanese native is in his second full season with the Lakers after they traded for him in exchange for Kendrick Nunn and three second-round draft picks prior to the 2023 NBA trade deadline.
Hachimura played for his native country in the 2024 Paris Olympics, but his playing time was cut short as he suffered a calf injury. Luckily, that injury didn't linger into the NBA season, and he has been available since training camp.
In three games for Japan, he averaged 22 points per game, 6.5 rebounds, and one assist, shooting 40 percent from the field and 35.7 percent from three.
The Washington Wizards drafted Hachimura in the first round of the 2019 NBA Draft with the No. 9 overall pick from the University of Gonzaga.
As a Bulldog, he was named Consensus first-team All-American, won the Julius Erving Award, the WCC Player of the Year, and two-time First-team All-WCC.
More Lakers: Lakers' Anthony Davis Appears on Injury Report With Concerning Ailment