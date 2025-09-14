All Lakers

Lakers Star Luka Doncic Adds Another Accolade to Resume

Alex Kirschenbaum

Apr 30, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) controls the ball against the Minnesota Timberwolves during the second half in game five of first round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
Five-time All-NBA First Team Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic may not have medaled for his native Slovenia in this summer's EuroBasket tournament, but he didn't head home (to his new $25 million Manhattan Beach mansion) empty-handed.

Per Marc Stein of Substack's The Stein Line, Doncic was named to FIBA EuroBasket 2025 All-Star team, along with champion Sacramento Kings point guard Dennis Schroder (Germany), nine-time All-NBA Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (Greece), Houston Rockets All-Star center Alperen Sengun (Turkey), and Orlando Magic small forward Franz Wagner (also Germany).

