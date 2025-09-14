Lakers Star Luka Doncic Adds Another Accolade to Resume
In this story:
Five-time All-NBA First Team Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic may not have medaled for his native Slovenia in this summer's EuroBasket tournament, but he didn't head home (to his new $25 million Manhattan Beach mansion) empty-handed.
Per Marc Stein of Substack's The Stein Line, Doncic was named to FIBA EuroBasket 2025 All-Star team, along with champion Sacramento Kings point guard Dennis Schroder (Germany), nine-time All-NBA Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (Greece), Houston Rockets All-Star center Alperen Sengun (Turkey), and Orlando Magic small forward Franz Wagner (also Germany).
This story will be updated...
Published