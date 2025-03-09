Lakers Star Luka Doncic Offers Massive Update on Nagging Back Injury
The Los Angeles Lakers dropped a frustrating game to the Boston Celtics on Saturday where they lost star LeBron James to injury. James will now be out for at least one-to-two weeks as he deals with a significant groin injury.
More news: Former Lakers Guard Ron Harper Reacts to 'Business' Side of Luka Doncic Trade
But Los Angeles is also aware of a potential injury to star guard Luka Doncic as well. Doncic has appeared uncomfortable due to back pain on several occasions.
After the game against the Celtics, Doncic offered more details into the potential injury.
“I’ve been feeling it since that fall, so just dealing with it. But I’m fine… I’m good.”
Doncic doesn't seem overly concerned with the issue and it's likely something that he has been managing for a while. Los Angeles just lost James for a few weeks so they really can't afford for Doncic to miss any time down the stretch of the season.
The star guard will have much more responsibility on his shoulders going forward with James on the sidelines. Los Angeles is hopeful that James will be able to return soon and that the team will have time together before the postseason starts.
More Lakers news: Lakers' LeBron James Revealed He Thought About Anthony Davis After Suffering Injury
The Lakers are going to need Doncic to be his normal self over the next few weeks as they try to maintain their position in the NBA standings. Los Angeles currently owns the No. 3 seed after their loss to the Celtics and they believe they can grab a top-four seed to get home-court in the first round of the playoffs.
With James on the shelf for a few weeks, the challenge grows but Los Angeles is confident in their abilities. With Doncic leading the charge, the Lakers should be just fine and will still be a formidable team for opponents to face off against.
Thankfully, the injury to Doncic doesn't seem too bad and he will be play to stay on the court down the stretch. Los Angeles has seemed to dodge a bullet and will now push forward toward the postseason.
More Lakers news: Luka Doncic Reacts to LeBron James Suffering Significant Injury
Lakers' LeBron James Could Miss 'Weeks, Not Days' Following Injury vs Celtics: Report
Lakers' LeBron James Provides Big Update on Significant Injury Suffered vs Celtics
For More Lakers news, visit Los Angeles Lakers on SI