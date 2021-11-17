Lakers Start A Tough Road Trip in the Midst of a Rough Patch

Not an ideal time for the Lakers to head out on the road.

The Lakers are going out on a road trip starting tonight in Milwaukee. Their next five games will be played on the road against some tough teams. And it will be coming as Los Angeles struggles to get things going.

The Bucks have struggled to get things going this season after winning a title last year. But they're also the Bucks, and a powerhouse regardless of how they are playing. They follow that game up with one in Boston against a struggling Celtics team. But again, it's the Celtics.

Speaking after the loss to the Bulls on Monday, Talen Horton-Tucker certainly understood the challenge in front of the team. Not winning games at home certainly makes this five-game road trip a taller task.

Just the whole team camaraderie just has to jell a little bit more on the road. We’re gonna just be with each other, so we have no choice but to get that chemistry up, but we’re just gonna try to get better from here, do better every day.

The Lakers have lost two of their last three and have not looked particularly solid in any game. Getting blown out by a middling Timberwolves team only added to the worry that this team is in trouble.

But the good news is that they could be getting LeBron James back soon. James is recovering from an abdominal strain that has sidelined him for the last two weeks. There is hope that he could return in Boston on Friday.

But things need to improve, and they need to improve quickly.