Lakers' Statement On Four Nets Players Testing Positive For COVID-19

Melissa Rohlin

The Lakers released a statement Tuesday after the Brooklyn Nets said four players tested positive for COVID-19. The Lakers played the Nets on March 10 in their final game before the season was suspended March 11. 

"We have been in immediate contact with our players and basketball operations staff members since being made aware of this development," the Lakers said in a statement Tuesday. 

The Lakers reportedly plan on testing their players for the virus Wednesday. They will be under a 14-day self-quarantine.

"Given the exposure risks from our game against the Nets on March 10th, we are following the next steps of our COVID-19 procedures and protocol that are established in consultation with various health officials, the NBA and our UCLA Health doctors," the Lakers said in a statement. 

The NBA suspended the season Wednesday after Utah's Rudy Gobert tested positive for COVID-19. Since then, Utah's Donovan Mitchell and a Detroit Pistons player also tested positive for the virus. 

Now, seven NBA players are known to have COVID-19. 

The Nets said in a statement Tuesday that only one player is showing symptoms, while the other three are asymptomatic. All four players are isolated and under the care of team physicians.

"The health and well-being of our players, staff, fans, and society in general, is of paramount importance to us, and will continue to be our focus," the Lakers said in a statement. "We appreciate the support of our fans, family and friends, and wish everyone affected by this virus a speedy and healthy recovery."

