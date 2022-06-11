Lakers: Steph Curry Joins LeBron James in NBA Finals Record Books

LeBron James and Steph Curry will forever be linked in NBA history. LeBron James' Cavaliers and Steph Curry's Warriors faced off in four-consecutive NBA Finals with the Warriors winning three of the four series. Make no mistake, both superstars have cemented their place in NBA history regardless of what happens to Curry and the Warriors in the Finals this year and if LeBron ever wins another ring.

In addition to all the accolades, including six MVP awards between the two to them, career longevity is a defining feature for both LeBron and Steph. On Friday night, Curry joined LeBron in an incredibly exclusive club that exemplifies just that.

After posting 43 points and ten rebounds in a crucial Warriors win in Game 4, Curry joined LeBron as the only players to ever log a 40-10 game at age 34 or older.

It's only fitting that LeBron and Steph now share a page in the Finals record book.