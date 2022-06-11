Skip to main content
Lakers: Steph Curry Joins LeBron James in NBA Finals Record Books

Lakers: Steph Curry Joins LeBron James in NBA Finals Record Books

Steph Curry accomplished something on Friday night that had previously only been done by LeBron James.

Steph Curry accomplished something on Friday night that had previously only been done by LeBron James.

LeBron James and Steph Curry will forever be linked in NBA history. LeBron James' Cavaliers and Steph Curry's Warriors faced off in four-consecutive NBA Finals with the Warriors winning three of the four series. Make no mistake, both superstars have cemented their place in NBA history regardless of what happens to Curry and the Warriors in the Finals this year and if LeBron ever wins another ring.

In addition to all the accolades, including six MVP awards between the two to them, career longevity is a defining feature for both LeBron and Steph. On Friday night, Curry joined LeBron in an incredibly exclusive club that exemplifies just that.

After posting 43 points and ten rebounds in a crucial Warriors win in Game 4, Curry joined LeBron as the only players to ever log a 40-10 game at age 34 or older.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

It's only fitting that LeBron and Steph now share a page in the Finals record book.                                                       

In This Article (2)

Los Angeles Lakers
Los Angeles Lakers
Golden State Warriors
Golden State Warriors

reaves westbrook bradley 11-8 - usa today
News

Lakers Expected to Be a Preferred Choice for Undrafted Free Agents This Summer

By Brenna White2 hours ago
USATSI_18475615_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers: Watch Darvin Ham Promise LA Fans Three Things For Next Season

By Eric Eulau16 hours ago
USATSI_9878680_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers: Former LA Guard and NBA Veteran Picks a Side in Clippers Rivalry

By Eric Eulau18 hours ago
USATSI_17129817_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers Linked to Cleveland Cavaliers Guard Collin Sexton

By Eric Eulau21 hours ago
USATSI_18042298_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers: Russell Westbrook 'Enthusiastic' About Darvin Ham Hire Says NBA Reporter

By Eric Eulau23 hours ago
USATSI_18149822_168396005_lowres (2)
News

Lakers 'Aggressively' Trying to Buy Their Way Into NBA Draft Says LA Insider

By Eric EulauJun 10, 2022
Lakers
News

Lakers: How LA Is Trying to Duplicate the Success of Two Rival Franchises

By Eric EulauJun 9, 2022
USATSI_18042293_168396005_lowres (2)
News

Lakers: NBA Expert Reports Russell Westbrook 'Expected' to Pick Up Player Option

By Eric EulauJun 9, 2022