Lakers: Steph Curry, Klay Thompson & Draymond Green Pass LA Trio in Record Books

On Thursday night, Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green did something historic.

Southern California basketball fans likely aren't in love with the possibility of a Golden State Warriors-Boston Celtics NBA Finals. The Celtics can punch their ticket to the Finals today with a win over the Heat in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals, where the Warriors are already. Seeing bay area sports teams on the doorstep of a championship is never enjoyable, but there's some extra salt in the wound for Lakers fans.

After ousting the Mavericks last night in the Western Conference Finals, Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green passed Shaq, Kobe, and Derek Fisher for most playoff series wins by a trio. ESPN's Ohm Youngmisuk was one of the first to tweet out the graphic.

Seeing a northern California sports team eye a championship is tough enough, seeing them pass up a legendary Lakers trio makes it that much more difficult to stomach. 

