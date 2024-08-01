Lakers Still Eyeing Wing Forward Via Trade To Bolster Roster
The Los Angeles Lakers summer has been fairly inactive compared to how many believed it would go. Despite an early playoff exit, the Lakers have been hesitant to make any significant trades to upgrade the roster, especially ones involving heavy draft capital going out.
Los Angeles has been connected to forward Jerami Grant of the Portland Trail Blazers for the majority of the summer but so far, nothing has materialized. Portland general manager Joe Cronin has set a firm asking price of what he wants in return for Grant and the Lakers haven't been willing to pay the cost.
Cronin wants two first-round picks for the veteran forward but the Lakers aren't willing to go over sending one first-round pick out. They view Grant as an upgrade but his lengthy and pricy contract has been a reason why Los Angeles has been unwilling to send both picks.
Despite this, NBA insider Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports is reporting that Los Angeles is still looking at Grant for a potential trade. He appeared on "The Good Word with Vincent Goodwill" to discuss everything.
To your point, yes, the Lakers have, I think, limited options of players who are actually available, who are difference-makers that they could foreseeably go and acquire. To my knowledge, (Jerami Grant) is someone that’s been on the radar. We’ve written that in the past. But I think in terms of the immediacy to move one of these guys, I’m not necessarily so certain of that. I checked in on Anfernee Simons’s side of things back earlier in the offseason, and there was some temperature there of like, look, the Blazers have Shaedon Sharpe and Scoot Henderson, and they’re just not exactly close to shaping into something.”
Landing Grant would likely mean that the Lakers are sending out either forward Rui Hachimura or guard D'Angelo Russell. Portland has reportedly been unwilling to take back Russell in any trade talks so more likely, it would be Hachimura.
Grant would give the Lakers a true three-and-D type of player alongside stars LeBron James and Anthony Davis. Last season, he averaged 21.0 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 2.8 assists per game.
He also shot 40.2 percent from beyond the 3-point line, something that Los Angeles could use help with. It remains to be seen if the Lakers will land Grant but the two sides continue to be engaged with one another as the offseason winds down.
More Lakers: USA Basketball Coach Steve Kerr Will Demote LA All-Star to Bench vs Puerto Rico