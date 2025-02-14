Lakers Surprisingly Have Little History in NBA All-Star Slam Dunk Contest
The NBA All-Star Slam Dunk Contest has long been one of the most exciting events of the All-Star weekend, showcasing jaw-dropping athleticism and creativity.
Despite the Los Angeles Lakers' storied history filled with high-flying players, the franchise has only been represented in the Slam Dunk Contest a handful of times. Since the contest’s inception in 1976, six Lakers have participated, but only one has won the coveted trophy.
The first Laker to take part in the event was Michael Cooper in 1984.
Known for his defensive prowess, Cooper wasn’t exactly a dunker by nature but still managed to showcase his leaping ability. At 6'7", he was a solid athlete, and his dunking abilities, while not as flashy as some contemporaries, reflected his role as a high-energy player.
Though Cooper didn’t win, his participation set the stage for future Lakers in the contest.
Next up was Antonio Harvey, who entered the competition in 1995. Harvey, a 6'9" forward known for his physicality, showcased solid leaping ability, though his dunking style was more based on power rather than finesse.
Unfortunately, he did not secure the victory, and his time in the contest remained relatively low-key.
However, in 1997, Kobe Bryant made his Slam Dunk Contest debut and brought home the Lakers’ first trophy.
At just 18 years old, Bryant’s leaping ability was already legendary. Known for his smooth athleticism and creativity, Bryant pulled off a series of acrobatic dunks, including an iconic between-the-legs slam, and captured the attention of fans around the world.
Bryant's victory not only cemented his status as one of the game's premier athletes but also marked a significant moment in Lakers history.
After Bryant’s win, the Lakers didn’t have a representative in the contest until 2010 when Shannon Brown entered.
Brown, a 6'3" guard, was known for his explosive leaping ability and showed off his athleticism with a series of high-flying dunks that excited the crowd. Although Brown didn't win, he displayed some impressive aerial skills during his brief appearance.
Larry Nance Jr., son of the former NBA star Larry Nance, competed in the 2018 Dunk Contest, and his blend of finesse and power caught the attention of fans.
Nance Jr. was known for his creativity and his ability to incorporate memorable dunk variations, including his reverse dunk over a teammate. His participation was significant as he represented a newer generation of Lakers athletes.
Finally, Dwight Howard made his return to the Dunk Contest in 2020, representing the Lakers once again.
Howard, known for his incredible size (6'10") and leaping ability, came into the competition with a ton of hype. He delivered a mix of powerful dunks, including his memorable “Superman” dunk. While Howard didn’t win, his inclusion in the event reminded everyone of his physical dominance.
In all, the Lakers’ history in the Slam Dunk Contest may be brief, but it includes memorable moments that reflect the team’s legacy of athleticism and exciting play.
