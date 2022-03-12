Skip to main content
Lakers: Talen Horton-Tucker Addresses Screaming Into Kyle Kuzma's Face

THT was right in the face of Kyle Kuzma after a LeBron three, and it sure looked like it was intentional.

It was a pretty wild night at Crypto.com Arena on Friday. LeBron James went off for 50 points and the Lakers finally walked away with a win. It was much-needed, but the support from role players was huge. 

Talen-Horton Tucker, Malik Monk, and Austin Reaves all stepped up when it mattered. When the Wizards started to focus more on shutting down LeBron late in the game, those 3 guys got into space and helped to keep the lead intact. 

But there was one moment from THT that caught the attention of everyone. After LeBron drained another three, THT appeared to yell into the face of former Lakers star Kyle Kuzma. Kuz never seemed to react. 

After the game, THT addressed that moment when he screamed into his face. It sounded like it wasn't intentional and was not necessarily directed at Kuz. 

“Actually, it wasn’t really anything, he just happened to be right there."

It sure looked like there was some intention behind it from the Lakers guard. We'll let the fans be the judge of this one.

The Lakers went on to beat the Wizards 122-109. They are now 29-37 and sit in the 9th spot in the Western Conference, just 2.5 games above the Pelicans. 

