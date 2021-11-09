Lakers: Talen Horton-Tucker Cleared For Contact, Nearing Return

Los Angeles could be getting a BIG piece back into their lineup soon.

The Lakers went out and gave Talen Horton-Tucker a big contract this offseason with good reason. The third-year wing impressed enough to warrant them giving him a 3-year deal worth $32 million, and they expect big things out of the almost 21-year-old.

THT averaged 9 points and 2.8 assists last year while playing roughly 20 minutes per game. But even though he was supposed to be a big part of their plans for this year, things got derailed when he tore a ligament in his thumb during the preseason.

But just 4 weeks after tearing that ligament, THT has been cleared for contact. He is expected to be ready to get bumped around on the court at practice on Tuesday, a significant step towards a return to play.

But when he does return, it's unclear in what capacity. Frank Vogel spoke about what he is expecting from the young wing and how they will be working him back into the rotation.

We’ll have to have a period where we’ll have to work him back in. That’s always an adjustment period when a guy’s been out for a period of time. But he’s definitely one of our rotation players and we’ll see how that goes when we bring him back.

If LeBron James is still sidelined by his abdominal strain, THT could see an even bigger role than anticipated. And while the Lakers still are hoping to get their lineup healthy, having THT back in there could greatly change up the dynamic.

In the best way possible.