Lakers: Talen Horton-Tucker Exits Games With Injury

The Lakers are in Minnesota tonight looking to break a terrible losing streak on the road. They've lost 10 in a row while away from Crypto.com Arena, and things are not looking much better tonight.

At halftime, the Lakers were already trailing by 21 points. Things were going bad enough, and then Talen Horton-Tucker went down with an injury to add insult to literal injury.

Horton-Tucker has been dealing with an ankle issue for the last couple of weeks, recently admitting it was still very much bothering him. The Lakers announced that he would not return to the contest tonight though.

THT played for just 9 minutes before he was forced to exit. The Lakers have turned to guys like Dwight Howard and Carmelo Anthony off of the bench more as a result, with Wayne Ellington even getting a handful of minutes in the first half.

If THT has to miss any sort of time, things are going to get much more difficult for the Lakers, They're currently out on a road trip that will last for 4 games.