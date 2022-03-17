Skip to main content
Lakers: Talen Horton-Tucker Exits Games With Injury

Lakers: Talen Horton-Tucker Exits Games With Injury

THT is out for the rest of the night tonight against Minnesota.

THT is out for the rest of the night tonight against Minnesota.

The Lakers are in Minnesota tonight looking to break a terrible losing streak on the road. They've lost 10 in a row while away from Crypto.com Arena, and things are not looking much better tonight. 

At halftime, the Lakers were already trailing by 21 points. Things were going bad enough, and then Talen Horton-Tucker went down with an injury to add insult to literal injury. 

Horton-Tucker has been dealing with an ankle issue for the last couple of weeks, recently admitting it was still very much bothering him. The Lakers announced that he would not return to the contest tonight though. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

THT played for just 9 minutes before he was forced to exit. The Lakers have turned to guys like Dwight Howard and Carmelo Anthony off of the bench more as a result, with Wayne Ellington even getting a handful of minutes in the first half. 

If THT has to miss any sort of time, things are going to get much more difficult for the Lakers, They're currently out on a road trip that will last for 4 games. 

dwight howard 10-3-21
News

Lakers: Dwight Howard Expected to Be Back With Los Angeles Tonight

By Brook Smith5 hours ago
Frank Vogel
News

Lakers: Will Los Angeles Fall Out of the 9th Seed in the West?

By Brook Smith8 hours ago
News

Lakers: Kevin Durant's New Take On the LeBron James vs. Michael Jordan Debate

By Brook Smith10 hours ago
LeBron James
News

Lakers: LeBron James Receives Backlash After Throwing the Ball At Scottie Barnes

By Brook SmithMar 15, 2022
lebron james
News

Lakers: LeBron James Avoids Media Following Loss to Raptors

By Brook SmithMar 15, 2022
USATSI_17898286
News

Lakers Start Ice Cold Against the Raptors And Can't Climb Back

By Brook SmithMar 15, 2022
LeBron James
News

Lakers: LeBron James a Game Time Decision Tonight Against Toronto

By Brook SmithMar 14, 2022
anthony davis dunk usa today 11-8
News

Lakers: Anthony Davis Scheduled to Take Step Forward in His Rehab Today

By Brook SmithMar 14, 2022