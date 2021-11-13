Lakers: Talen Horton-Tucker May Be Available for Sunday’s Game

Just this past Tuesday, Horton-Tucker was cleared to practice with contact, a step that usually means players are nearing a return to the court.

On Saturday’s recent injury status report, Horton-Tucker status has been bumped up to probable. The 20-year-old has yet to see any action this season, and his production has been sorely missed by the team.

Coach Frank Vogel was vague on how much playing time he was going to give THT upon his return, but do not expect him to be playing too many limited minutes for too long. As the youngest player on the roster, the team is expecting him to be a key clog in their regular rotation.

THT suffered a thumb injury in the preseason, and it caused him to get surgery, thus sidelining him for over four weeks. After letting Alex Caruso walk and opting instead to give THT a $32 million deal for three years, the Lakers are expecting him to break out this season. Hopefully, this injury was only a minor footnote in a potentially promising third year campaign for Horton-Tucker.

LeBron James is listed as day-to-day so perhaps, we will see the King return shortly after. Here’s hoping we see more of the reinforcements come back sooner rather than later.