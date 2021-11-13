Skip to main content
    • November 13, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Lakers: Talen Horton-Tucker May Be Available for Sunday’s Game
    Publish date:

    Lakers: Talen Horton-Tucker May Be Available for Sunday’s Game

    THT has not played yet this season.
    Author:

    THT has not played yet this season.

    Just this past Tuesday, Horton-Tucker was cleared to practice with contact, a step that usually means players are nearing a return to the court.

    On Saturday’s recent injury status report, Horton-Tucker status has been bumped up to probable. The 20-year-old has yet to see any action this season, and his production has been sorely missed by the team.

    Coach Frank Vogel was vague on how much playing time he was going to give THT upon his return, but do not expect him to be playing too many limited minutes for too long. As the youngest player on the roster, the team is expecting him to be a key clog in their regular rotation.

    Read More

    THT suffered a thumb injury in the preseason, and it caused him to get surgery, thus sidelining him for over four weeks. After letting Alex Caruso walk and opting instead to give THT a $32 million deal for three years, the Lakers are expecting him to break out this season. Hopefully, this injury was only a minor footnote in a potentially promising third year campaign for Horton-Tucker.

    LeBron James is listed as day-to-day so perhaps, we will see the King return shortly after. Here’s hoping we see more of the reinforcements come back sooner rather than later.

    USATSI_16910653
    News

    Lakers: Talen Horton-Tucker May Be Available for Sunday’s Game

    2 minutes ago
    Frank Vogel
    News

    Lakers: Frank Vogel Has No Answers For LA's Awful Third Quarter Play This Season

    17 minutes ago
    alex caruso-usa today
    News

    Lakers: Alex Caruso’s Departure May Be Sad for Fans, But This Coach Isn’t

    2 hours ago
    lebron-james
    News

    Lakers LeBron James Injury Status is More Clear

    3 hours ago
    frank-vogel
    News

    Lakers Frank Vogel is Optimistic Amid Blowout Loss to Minnesota

    5 hours ago
    lakers-defeated
    News

    Lakers Have a Consistency Problem

    6 hours ago
    USATSI_17112949
    News

    Lakers Anthony Davis Embarrassed After LA's Loss to the Timberwolves

    8 hours ago
    lebrondwight
    News

    Lakers Will Debut Their Highly Anticipated City Edition Jerseys Tonight in LA

    Nov 12, 2021