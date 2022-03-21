Skip to main content
Lakers: Talen Horton-Tucker Out for Today's Cavaliers Game

Lakers: Talen Horton-Tucker Out for Today's Cavaliers Game

Talen Horton-Tucker will sit out against the Cavaliers due to a sore left ankle.

Talen Horton-Tucker will sit out against the Cavaliers due to a sore left ankle.

The Lakers are set to take on the Cleveland Cavaliers today, but will do so with one less rotation player. Guard Talen Horton-Tucker is out a he tries to get his sore left-ankle right according to the LA Times' Brad Turner.

The injury flared up again last week in the Lakers game against Minnesota. Horton-Tucker did not play in the second half. He missed the Lakers next game against the Raptors and played an inefficient 16-plus minutes in LA's gut wrenching loss to the Wizards.

Horton-Tucker has struggled throughout the month of March and his ankle isn't helping matters. The 21-year-old is shooting an abysmal 18.2% from three and 38.6% from the field.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Including tonight, four of the Lakers next five games are on the road. They'll need all hands on deck, including THT, to stop the sinking ship that is the Los Angeles Lakers.

In This Article (1)

Los Angeles Lakers
Los Angeles Lakers

USATSI_17934464
News

Lakers: Frank Vogel Provides His Perspective on Latest Loss

By Eric Eulau1 hour ago
USATSI_17934349
News

Lakers: 'Smart' Move is to Rest LeBron James Says NBA Expert

By Eric Eulau2 hours ago
USATSI_17936183
News

Lakers: NBA Insider Proposes 'Wild' Trade Idea for Russell Westbrook

By Eric Eulau3 hours ago
USATSI_8966832
News

Lakers: Joel Embiid Credits Kobe Bryant For His Basketball Career

By Eric Eulau8 hours ago
USATSI_17897838
News

Lakers: Rob Pelinka Discusses Future of Malik Monk in LA

By Eric Eulau22 hours ago
USATSI_17936195
News

Lakers: LeBron James On If He's Celebrating Milestone After Discouraging Loss

By Eric EulauMar 20, 2022
USATSI_17925487
News

Lakers: Russell Westbrook Comments on Viral Video of Toronto Heckler

By Eric EulauMar 20, 2022
USATSI_17892930
News

Lakers: LeBron James a Game-Time Decision; Carmelo Available for Wizards Matchup

By Eric EulauMar 19, 2022