Lakers: Talen Horton-Tucker Out for Today's Cavaliers Game

The Lakers are set to take on the Cleveland Cavaliers today, but will do so with one less rotation player. Guard Talen Horton-Tucker is out a he tries to get his sore left-ankle right according to the LA Times' Brad Turner.

The injury flared up again last week in the Lakers game against Minnesota. Horton-Tucker did not play in the second half. He missed the Lakers next game against the Raptors and played an inefficient 16-plus minutes in LA's gut wrenching loss to the Wizards.

Horton-Tucker has struggled throughout the month of March and his ankle isn't helping matters. The 21-year-old is shooting an abysmal 18.2% from three and 38.6% from the field.

Including tonight, four of the Lakers next five games are on the road. They'll need all hands on deck, including THT, to stop the sinking ship that is the Los Angeles Lakers.