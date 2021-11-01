Lakers: Talen Horton-Tucker Takes a Big Step Towards a Return

As the season progresses, the Lakers should be getting some more help. They started the year with a few key pieces injured and needed to replace their minutes on the court.

That has been especially true for Wayne Ellington and Talen Horton-Tucker. Ellington has been forced to sit with a hamstring injury, though he could be very close to a return. They also have Trevor Ariza and Kendrick Nunn both a ways off with their own injuries.

But the Lakers could be one step closer to getting THT back on the court as well. Horton-Tucker sustained a ligament injury in his thumb that required surgery back in early October.

Today, Frank Vogel announced that the stitches were officially out of THT's hand. The hope was that they could get the young guard back to shooting around as early as tomorrow.

Realistically, that still would put him 2 weeks out from a return to the Lakers lineup. But when he does return, that's a significant advantage for Vogel on both sides of the ball. Horton-Tucker allows more options for Vogel, especially on the defensive side of things.

The kid can absolutely be a playmaker, and he showed that by putting up decent numbers in a limited role last season. Adding in guys like Russell Westbrook this year will only open up opportunities for him.