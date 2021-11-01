Skip to main content
    • November 1, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NewsSI.com
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Lakers: Talen Horton-Tucker Takes a Big Step Towards a Return

    The Lakers getting THT back would be huge.
    Author:

    As the season progresses, the Lakers should be getting some more help. They started the year with a few key pieces injured and needed to replace their minutes on the court. 

    That has been especially true for Wayne Ellington and Talen Horton-Tucker. Ellington has been forced to sit with a hamstring injury, though he could be very close to a return. They also have Trevor Ariza and Kendrick Nunn both a ways off with their own injuries. 

    But the Lakers could be one step closer to getting THT back on the court as well. Horton-Tucker sustained a ligament injury in his thumb that required surgery back in early October. 

    Read More

    Today, Frank Vogel announced that the stitches were officially out of THT's hand. The hope was that they could get the young guard back to shooting around as early as tomorrow. 

    Realistically, that still would put him 2 weeks out from a return to the Lakers lineup. But when he does return, that's a significant advantage for Vogel on both sides of the ball. Horton-Tucker allows more options for Vogel, especially on the defensive side of things. 

    The kid can absolutely be a playmaker, and he showed that by putting up decent numbers in a limited role last season. Adding in guys like Russell Westbrook this year will only open up opportunities for him.

    LakersLogo
    News

    Lakers: Talen Horton-Tucker Takes a Big Step Towards a Return

    2 minutes ago
    deandre-usatoday
    News

    Lakers: Rockets' Coach 'Deathly Afraid' of Los Angeles' Defense

    2 hours ago
    lakersdefense
    News

    Lakers: First Look at Los Angeles' City Edition Jerseys

    4 hours ago
    USATSI_16848304
    News

    Lakers: Carmelo Anthony Talks Adjustments to His Impressive Defense

    4 hours ago
    lakers-rockets
    News

    Lakers: LeBron James' Reverse Slam Ignites the Crowd at Staples Center

    6 hours ago
    USATSI_17071676
    News

    Lakers: Is LeBron James A Time Traveler?

    7 hours ago
    Frank Vogel
    News

    Lakers: Frank Vogel Talks Anthony Davis at the Five and Carmelo Anthony’s Impact on Defense

    8 hours ago
    melo-lbj-usatoday
    News

    Lakers Recap: LA Makes A Big Lineup Change And Carmelo Anthony Strikes Again

    16 hours ago