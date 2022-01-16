Skip to main content
Lakers: Talen Horton-Tucker's Mother Reveals His Childhood Basketball Hero
Talen Horton-Tucker
Los Angeles Lakers

The Los Angeles guard is a big fan of a fellow Simeon High School hooper.

The Lakers Talen Horton-Tucker has transformed himself from an over looked second round pick to a rotation mainstay. Horton-Tucker is a vital piece of the Los Angeles roster that’s loaded with NBA legends.

Growing up, Horton-Tucker idolized a NBA MVP who also born and raised in the Windy City. His mother, Shirely Horton, revealed her son’s childhood basketball hero.

“Talen has been a Derrick Rose fan since Rose played [at] Simeon High School. He’s always been a Derrick Rose fan.”

Horton-Tucker went on to play at Rose’s alma mater. During his time at Simeon, THT helped lead Simeon to three consecutive City Championships.

Shirley Horton also retold a great story from when she and her son went to a Derrick Rose autograph signing.

“I remember we went to the Adidas store and he was there. They didn’t have any more basketballs. Derrick Roses’s brother ended up bringing a basketball for him. We got a t-shirt and a headband and he signed them. He’s been a big Derrick Rose fan.”

Horton-Tucker has even had the opportunity to face-off with his basketball hero in the NBA. Which in Shriley’s words, was “surreal”.

In one of those games, Horton-Tucker drained the go-ahead three-pointer on Derrick Rose in overtime.

This season, Horton-Tucker is averaging 27.6 minutes a game for a Lakers team with lofty expectations.

He’ll have at least one more chance to share the court with Rose in early February when the Lakers host the Knicks at Crypto.com Arena.

