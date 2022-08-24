Lakers Targeting Patrick Beverley and Bojan Bogdanovic in Utah Trade Talks

The Tuesday news that the Nets are moving forward with their current superstar Kevin Durant has killed any chance of the Lakers landing Kyrie Irving in a trade this summer. Now, Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka will have to revisit other trade scenarios to upgrade the roster, scenarios that would result in Russell Westbrook playing elsewhere.

Finding a trade partner for Westbrook is a challenge - both by his recent play and his $47.1M expiring contract. However, the Jazz, who are pursuing trade options for their star guard Donovan Mitchell appear to be headed to a full on rebuild. Utah is one of the few teams that could be convinced to bring in Russ, buy him out, and move on with the Lakers 2027 and 2029 draft picks for the trouble.

In a recent appearance on the Pat McAfee Show, The Athletic's Shams Charania noted that Jazz veterans Patrick Beverley and Bojan Bogdanovic are two players the Lakers could target.

"I think as of right now, the Lakers are open to anything that will make their team better. If there's a deal out there, if they can go get multiple different players that makes the team better...I would keep an eye on Patrick Beverley, Bojan Bogdanovic in Utah. Those are the types of guys, if you can get two or three rotation players, plug onto your team, kind of get better with the sum of the parts, those are the types of moves you're going to see the Lakers try to make."

The Lakers desperately need to get rid of Russell Westbrook in exchange for proven veterans to improve the roster at the cost of significant draft capital.

Danny Ainge, Utah's CEO, has never been afraid to make a deal, especially in exchange for first round picks.

Good news, Pelinka might already have Ainge on speed dial.