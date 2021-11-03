Lakers: Terrible Officiating Mistake Almost Costs Los Angeles a Win

The Lakers almost found themselves on the losing side of another tough one on Wednesday night. Just two days after taking down the Rockets at Staples Center, the two teams were back at it again with thanks to a scheduling quirk.

But the Rockets came out firing from deep and put up 35 points in the first and second quarter. That made it so that the Lakers had to find a groove offensively and get things moving in the right direction.

By the time the fourth quarter was winding down, the Lakers found themselves with a 5 points lead. But the officials gathered at the scorer's table and had a conference with both head coaches.

They took two points away but what we were explaining to the refs is that we lost a possession which could have cost us the game. -Anthony Davis

The result was that there was a scoring and officiating error and that the Lakers had been awarded free throws when they shouldn't have. Officials believed that the Rockets had five fouls when they only had four when Kent Bazemore took two freethrows.

To me, once play resumes, you can't correct that, because they can't give us that possession back. If it's correct at the time of the call, we get the ball on our sideline. -Frank Vogel

That narrowed the Lakers' lead from five to just three with a few minutes to play. Luckily, LeBron James immediately took the inbound pass and drilled a shot to take that five-point lead right back.

Still, a mistake of that magnitude should never happen at the professional level. Imagine the outrage that would have ensued should the Rockets have drilled the late three and won that game over the Lakers.