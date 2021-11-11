Lakers: Terrible Play Call Almost Costs LA the Win Over Miami

The Lakers pulled out a big win over the Heat on Wednesday night. Facing one of the best teams in the East, Los Angeles still got the job done despite being short LeBron James and Rajon Rondo.

Big performances from guys like Malik Monk and Russell Westbrook field the overtime win. Monk went off for 27 points off of the bench and shot 4-for-7 from deep. Westbrook put up 25 points and a triple-double, though he also turned the ball over 8 times again.

But one play in the 4th quarter had Lakers fans scratching their heads. Los Angeles had the ball with 16 seconds left and the shot clock turned off in a tie game. Rather than driving to the rim to initiate contact, Russell Westbrook clanked a three-point attempt and the game went into overtime.

Westbrook really just had P.J. Tucker to beat to the rim for an open look, and that's a guy he can outpace. But the Lakers seemed to like the look from deep with Anthony Davis near the rim.

And to his credit, AD almost got in for the touch to give the Lakers the win in regulation. But that call did not seem to sit well with fans in Los Angeles. Regardless, they went on to take the win over a very good Heat team.

Up next, the Lakers welcome the Timberwolves into town on Friday night at Staples.