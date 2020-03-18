AllLakers
Top Stories
News

Lakers Tested For COVID-19 Wednesday, Hope To Get Results Friday

Melissa Rohlin

A majority of the Lakers players were tested for COVID-19 at the teams' practice facility in El Segundo on Wednesday morning at 9 a.m., according to the Los Angeles Times. 

The Lakers were swabbed with a Q-tip through their nose that had to touch their throat. Each test took about 10 seconds, according to the newspaper. 

The Lakers moved forward with testing their players after four players on the Brooklyn Nets tested positive for COVID-19. The Lakers played the Nets on March 10 in their final game before the NBA season was suspended March 11. 

The Lakers players will be under a 14-day self-quarantine as they await the test results, which they hope will arrive Friday, according to the newspaper. 

The Nets said three of the four players who tested positive for COVID-19 were asymptomatic. So far, seven NBA players have tested positive for the virus. 

When the Lakers hosted the Nets on March 10, the NBA had just enacted new social distancing guidelines, including only allowing essential team personnel into locker rooms and keeping a six-to-eight foot distance from reporters.

The following evening, Utah's Rudy Gobert tested positive for COVID-19. NBA commissioner Adam Silver immediately suspended the season, which eventually led to sports on every level coming to a halt to try and slow the spread of the pandemic. 

"Given the exposure risks from our game against the Nets on March 10th, we are following the next steps of our COVID-19 procedures and protocol that are established in consultation with various health officials, the NBA and our UCLA Health doctors," the Lakers said in a statement Tuesday.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Lakers' Statement On Four Nets Players Testing Positive For COVID-19

The Lakers played the Brooklyn Nets last Tuesday in their final game before the NBA season was suspended.

Melissa Rohlin

Lakers Will Be Tested For COVID-19 After Four Nets Players Have Virus

The Lakers hosted the Nets last Tuesday in their final game before the season was suspended Wednesday.

Melissa Rohlin

Four Players On Nets, The Last Team Lakers Played, Test Positive For COVID-19

The Lakers hosted the Brooklyn Nets last Tuesday in their final game before the season was suspended on Wednesday.

Melissa Rohlin

How NBA Suspension Could Impact The Lakers

NBA commissioner Adam Silver suspended the season Wednesday amid the COVID-19 pandemic and said the hiatus is expected to last at least 30 days.

Melissa Rohlin

Jeanie Buss Visits Childhood Home For Comfort During COVID-19 Pandemic

Buss revisits a childhood home that’s up for sale and recounts cool Magic Johnson memory

Jill Painter Lopez

Lakers Tweet About How They're Coping Without Basketball

The NBA season was suspended Wednesday because of the COVID-19 pandemic

Melissa Rohlin

Mychal Thompson Suggests Banana Leaves During Toilet Paper Shortage

No toilet paper, no problem, according to former Laker Mychal Thompson

Melissa Rohlin

Kobe Bryant Mural in Grand Central Market Stops Folks In Tracks

Jonas Never created a spray-painted masterpiece in downtown Los Angeles.

Jill Painter Lopez

Lakers, Clippers, Kings and Staples Center Form Fund To Help Hourly Workers

The fund will hep more than 2,800 Staples Center employees.

Melissa Rohlin

LeBron James Goes to Lakers' Practice Facility With His Sons

The NBA season is suspended, but James is still practicing with his sons

Melissa Rohlin