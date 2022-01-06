Lakers: The Combination of Malik Monk and LeBron James is Flourishing

The production of Malik Monk has been a pleasant surprise for the Lakers this season. Brought over for his ability to guard the wings and for his ability to hit close to 40 percent of three-pointers, Monk has flourished into one of their most reliable starters as of late.

Part of that seems like it can be contributed to a growing relationship with LeBron James. Lakers fans have seen that friendship grow online, where LBJ often praises Monk and even joked about saving him from the Hornets this week.

Even Frank Vogel has recognized that. Since LeBron moved to the five and Monk took over starting duties, the two have been unstoppable. Vogel praised Monk following their win this week over the Kings and what he has seen out of the duo.

I like his, for the most part, his shot selection and the decisions he’s making with the basketball. He’s doing a great job in delivering the ball to LeBron. That combo has been really good for us. Shooting shots that he knows he can make. The off is pretty high. Obviously, he’s always live. The more he’s producing, his minutes are going up and up. [he’s] a big part of this mini win streak we got going”

Monk himself also had high praise for LBJ and getting to play alongside him. It sounds like the two Lakers are very much on the same page.

I play basketball pretty good on and off the ball. I’ve been doing that my whole life and I’ve been studying Bron forever. He’s phenomenal with the basketball, without the basketball, with his eyes closed, with his eyes open.

Monk is averaging 23 points per game over the Lakers two Lakers wins. LeBron is averaging 28.5 over that span as well. Combined, Los Angeles appears to have found a threat that works for them on offense, and that couldn't have come at a better time.