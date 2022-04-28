Lakers: The LA Trade Asset Nobody Is Talking About

The Lakers cupboard is pretty bare from several years of wheeling and dealing. Acquiring superstars like Anthony Davis doesn't come cheap. LA's limited trade assets, coupled with Russell Westbrook's expiring $47M contract, have effectively handcuffed the Lakers ability to improve the roster via trade.

Throw in the Lakers lack of cap space this summer, and it gets even more complex.

According to Yossi Gozlan of HoopsHype, the Lakers will only have the taxpayer mid-level exception available to sign one potential free agent. Meaning, the Lakers will have to go back to the veteran minimum well to fill up the roster. Which...didn't go well last offseason.

However, considering the Lakers uncertain trajectory, pick swaps could prove to be a valuable trade resource for general manager Rob Pelinka and senior basketball adviser Kurt Rambis.

Of course, the value of those picks are correlated to how rival executives few the Lakers future. If other front offices believe that the post-LeBron era could be a proverbial LA wasteland, as it tends to be after James leaves a team, then those swaps would have considerable value.

The Lakers would have to attach another asset, whether it's Russell Westbrook, Kendrick Nunn, or Talen Horton-Tucker in addition to swaps. Maybe it's an overly optimistic approach, but perhaps a pick swap or two would allow Los Angeles to avoid having to consider including their 2027 or 2029 first-round pick in any potential deals.

Pelinka will have to get creative this summer in order to reconfigure the roster, but marshaling his full array of resources will be key.