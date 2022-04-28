Skip to main content
Lakers: The LA Trade Asset Nobody Is Talking About

Lakers: The LA Trade Asset Nobody Is Talking About

The Lakers don't have many draft picks, but they can offer pick swaps.

The Lakers don't have many draft picks, but they can offer pick swaps.

The Lakers cupboard is pretty bare from several years of wheeling and dealing. Acquiring superstars like Anthony Davis doesn't come cheap. LA's limited trade assets, coupled with Russell Westbrook's expiring $47M contract, have effectively handcuffed the Lakers ability to improve the roster via trade.

Throw in the Lakers lack of cap space this summer, and it gets even more complex. 

According to Yossi Gozlan of HoopsHype, the Lakers will only have the taxpayer mid-level exception available to sign one potential free agent. Meaning, the Lakers will have to go back to the veteran minimum well to fill up the roster. Which...didn't go well last offseason.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

However, considering the Lakers uncertain trajectory, pick swaps could prove to be a valuable trade resource for general manager Rob Pelinka and senior basketball adviser Kurt Rambis. 

Of course, the value of those picks are correlated to how rival executives few the Lakers future. If other front offices believe that the post-LeBron era could be a proverbial LA wasteland, as it tends to be after James leaves a team, then those swaps would have considerable value. 

The Lakers would have to attach another asset, whether it's Russell Westbrook, Kendrick Nunn, or Talen Horton-Tucker in addition to swaps. Maybe it's an overly optimistic approach, but perhaps a pick swap or two would allow Los Angeles to avoid having to consider including their 2027 or 2029 first-round pick in any potential deals. 

Pelinka will have to get creative this summer in order to reconfigure the roster, but marshaling his full array of resources will be key. 

In This Article (1)

Los Angeles Lakers
Los Angeles Lakers

USATSI_16382353_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers Rumors: LA 'Interested' in Hiring Mark Jackson as Head Coach

By Eric Eulau13 hours ago
USATSI_8277923_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers: Caron Butler Recalls An Epic Kobe Bryant Moment

By Eric Eulau15 hours ago
USATSI_18161662_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers Not Trading Brandon Ingram is a Hypothetical Not Worth Worrying About

By Eric Eulau16 hours ago
USATSI_18130368_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers: Draymond Green Thinks He Could Get a Stop On Shaq

By Eric Eulau20 hours ago
USATSI_17733424_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers: Jerry West Willing to Take HBO Beef to Supreme Court

By Staff Writer22 hours ago
USATSI_18042547_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers: LA Assistant Coach Stumbles Upon Incredible Kobe Tribute In Hawaii

By Eric EulauApr 26, 2022
USATSI_5682046_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers: HBO Responds to Jerry West's Requests for Apology and Retraction

By Staff WriterApr 26, 2022
kobe-bryant-retirement
News

Lakers: Jayson Tatum Custom Wears Shoes in Homage to Kobe Bryant During Playoffs

By Eric EulauApr 26, 2022