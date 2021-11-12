Lakers: The Russell Westbrook Experience Has One Rival NBA Executive Insightful

Every Laker game this season seems to have been unpredictable. From blowing monstrous leads to lowly teams like Oklahoma City to stealing improbable wins like the one against Miami, this team is Hollywood. The one common dominator that seems to affect all games seems to fall with Russell Westbrook.

The other night, having trailed the majority of the game, Westbrook managed to will his team to victory in overtime.

It was not all great though. With the game tied with 18 seconds left in regulation and after a fresh timeout, Westbrook dribbled the clock all the way down, only to chuck a contested three pointer. It is highly doubtful this was the play, Frank Vogel and his coaching staff drew up during the timeout.

A rival NBA team executive spoke with Fox Sports’ Ric Bucher about the Russell Westbrook experience, and he did not mince words.

"If I had the chance to coach Russ in his prime, I would’ve told him, ‘For the first 40 minutes, you can be Russell Westbrook, but if you want to be a champion, the last eight minutes we’re going to have to be a student of the game. We’re going to pay attention to time, score, what to look for, what kind of shot we want.’ No one has ever done that with him. No one had the will or the guts to tell him."

He has a great point with this. Westbrook’s aggressive and in your face style of play does seem to work in many regular season games, but once it comes down to crunch time at the end of close games, or playoffs, he should not be playing with the same brash style of basketball. The game slows down a lot more once every possession matters. With the elite options of Anthony Davis and LeBron James at the end of games, this will definitely factor in with how deep the Lakers will get into the playoffs.

LeBron is the only player of that great of a stature that can probably tell Westbrook how he should play. As we get closer to the playoffs, it will be interesting if Westbrook does put his ego aside and step on the brakes at the end of games, and let LeBron take over.

If the Lakers can somehow master this, they will be the team to beat in the league this year. The biggest question mark is ‘if’.