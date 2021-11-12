Lakers: The Team Mindset Shifted This Week, And it Has Shown in the Wins

It wasn't always pretty, but the Lakers pulled out a big win over the Heat on Wednesday night. Facing one of the best teams in the East without a lot of their key guys, Los Angeles came out and beat Miami in overtime for their second-consecutive win.

Missing Austin Reaves and Rajon Rondo in addition to the guys that were already out, the Lakers had to work with what they had. And what they had was 8 or 9 guys to come in and get the win over a shorthanded Heat team.

But something has looked different with these Lakers over the last couple of games. Between the overtime win over the Hornets and the win on Wednesday night, there was an obvious shift, and Anthony Davis knows it.

These last two games have definitely been fun, for sure. Guys are having fun. Guys are realizing and starting to realize how good of a team we are. We just got to continue to keep that mindset and continue to win on our home floor.

The Lakers had to rely heavily on role players like Malik Monk to help out in the win. He rewarded that faith in him by dropping 27 points on the Heat and making some pretty wildly athletic plays.

This group is going to be all right. It’s a little bumpy early, but we believe we’re going to do special things this year. So it was a great response in the last two games. -Frank Vogel

It's a small sample size to get excited about, but the Lakers have looked much better over the last two than they have all season. Even without LeBron James. Something clicked, and the hope is that it will continue this way as they head into a tough portion of their schedule.