Lakers: There's One Major Roadblock in Trading Russell Westbrook to the Rockets

Lakers fans holding out hope for a Russell Westbrook trade should probably temper expectations. The likelihood of them moving on from Russ after a full season seems very low, especially given the way that he is playing right now and the contract attached to him.

The Lakers took a $44.2 million cap hit when they acquired Westbrook this offseason. They will also take a massive $47 million hit for next season when he inevitably opts into the final year of his contract. No team is going to take on that contract without compensation.

Marc Stein reported last week that the Rockets would be willing to take Russ back in a deal for John Wall. But there is an issue, and it's one that the Lakers do not seem willing to budge on.

"League sources say that the Lakers, presented with an unexpected pathway to abort their Westbrook experiment by trading the NBA's 2017 Most Valuable Player back to the Rockets in exchange for former All-Star John Wall, are unwilling to attach the 2027 first-rounder to make the deal happen."

The Russ for Wall straight-up deal is rough enough to take in, but adding in that first-round pick makes it impossible. After all, why would the Lakers make a lateral trade and then add compensation like that?

Stein seems convinced that the Lakers will stay the course and try to figure it out with Westbrook in the mix.

"The Lakers, though, appear determined to stick with Westbrook through at least the rest of the season — which means holding onto their 2027 first-round draft pick for other potential trade opportunities."

Trading for Wall would be a disaster, especially with that pick attached. Hopefully, the Lakers front office can see that.