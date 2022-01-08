Lakers: This LeBron James Stat Proves He is Beating Father Time

What LeBron James is doing right now is incredible. There's just no other way to put it. The 37-year-old Lakers star is putting on a scoring clinic and often carrying his team to wins, especially since his move to center.

But what he's doing right now is more than just impressive, it's historic. James has put up 10 consecutive games of scoring at least 25 points. That makes him by far the oldest player in NBA history to record a run like that of 25+ points. He passed Michael Jordan, who was only 34-years-old when he did it back in 1997.

It's absolutely unreal what he continues to do on a nightly basis. James has put up an average of 34.1 points per game over his last 10 games for the Lakers. He also happens to be putting up close to 10 rebounds per game over that same span.

So if you're wondering how the Lakers have managed to crack off 5 wins over their last 6 games, look no further than King James. It's a big reason why he is back in the MVP conversation and actually has a real chance depending on how Los Angeles does the rest of the year.

Appreciate the greatness while you can, because Father Time is undefeated. But you can't help but love how Bron is doing his best to change that.