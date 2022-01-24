Lakers: This Trade Proposal With the Celtics Would Have Fans Irate

The trade deadline is absolutely one of the best times of the year in the NBA. Everyone is looking for ways to make their team better and improve for a final playoff push, and it's exciting. But with that also comes some of the wildest trade scenarios suggested by writers and fans, some of which would boggle your mind.

Like this one, from Bleacher Report's Zach Buckley. If his goal was to rile up two fan bases with one hypothetical trade, then he executed his job to perfection. The trade involves the Lakers and Celtics, two teams that historically don't get along all that well.

In the deal, Buckley suggested that the Lakers send off Anthony Davis, Talen Horton-Tucker, Kent Bazemore, and a 2027 first-round pick. Fans in Los Angeles can read just that and assume that it's already going to be an absurd trade scenario. Trading Anthony Davis alone would just be nuts.

In return, he suggests that the Lakers could receive Jaylen Brown, Marcus Smart, Aaron Nesmith, and a 2023 second-round pick. Granted, those are some decent names and ones that Los Angeles certainly would like to have. But at that cost?

The Celtics were one of the teams that wanted AD before the Lakers eventually landed him in a trade with New Orleans. But they gave up SO much for him, and moving him now would probably be one of the worst mistakes they could make.

To be fair, THT is probably the guy that they will move if the Lakers try to trade for someone by February. But trading for a guard that is shooting below 40 percent and averaging under 12 points per game wouldn't do them any good at this point.

Marcus Smart would be a huge addition for any team, and the Lakers really could use his perimeter defense. But at that cost? Forget about it. Even Celtics fans would be in an uproar over this deal.

Good job Zach, you managed to anger two different fans bases.