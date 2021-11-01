Lakers: Three Observations from the Win Against Rockets

The Lakers started off their two game homestand against the Houston Rockets with a decisive win of 95-85. The team did not particularly shoot it well, but it was not as noticeable with the Lakers holding the Rockets to 42% shooting and 25 turnovers. Frank Vogel has been preaching defense for longer stretches tonight, and at least for one night, the Lakers did just that. The defense seems to drop off in the fourth quarter, with the Rockets scoring 31 points. Don’t be surprised if LeBron James or Anthony Davis sits out in Tuesday’s rematch

Anthony Davis Finally Starts at Center

At least for tonight, Frank Vogel changed up the lineup, swapping DeAndre Jordan for Avery Bradley, which moved Davis down to the five spot. The better spacing was evident, as the Lakers sank six of 11 threes in the first quarter. It will be interesting to see if Vogel sticks with more lineups with Davis at the five, but as he mentioned during training camp, it would be more matchup based.

Lockdown Defense Showed Up

The Lakers forced 20 turnovers by the seven-minute mark of the third quarter. The Rockets are a young team, and foolish mistakes were plentiful, but the Lakers deserve credit for putting the defensive blueprint on the floor from the onset of the game. Holding the Rockets to only 54 points through three quarters, the Lakers can definitely use this game as a blueprint for locking up opponents for the rest of the season.

Carmelo Anthony Kept the Three Point Barrage Going

Melo’s three-point onslaught continued at Staples Center. He hit five for eight from the perimeter in lieu to 23 points. His chemistry with LeBron seems to be on point already, as James seems to know where Carmelo is for most of his set shots. He is quickly becoming a fan favorite as the most consistent three-point shooter on this Laker team.