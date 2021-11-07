Lakers: Three Observations in a Forgetful Game Against Portland

The Lakers could have saved the trip and not even bothered making the trip up to Portland to play at the Moda Center. The Blazers had just finished playing Friday night, but it was the Lakers who seemed to come out looking like the tired team. The Blazers won 105-90, but the score was not an indicator of how bad the game actually was. Portland improves to 21-5 against Los Angeles since 2014. The Lakers hope to bounce back on Monday as they host the Charlotte Hornets.

Sluggish Defense at the Onset Proves Too Much to Overcome

The Lakers came out of the gate giving up 36 points on 15 of 26 shooting from the field in the first quarter. It seemed as if every rotation, and every defender was just a step too slow, as Portland continued to get wide open looks throughout the game.

Portland did leave the door open in the second quarter, when they only shot 5 for 23, but the Lakers could not capitalize too much on offense as they only managed to cut the deficit to 15. Just like the start of the game, the Lakers did not lock down in the third quarter and gave up 42 points.

Entire Starting Lineup Scores in Single Digits

It was pretty embarrassing as none of the five starters managed to score in double digits. Russell Westbrook was almost close to posting a goose egg in the made field goal department, as he finished 1 for 13 with six turnovers. Anthony Davis left after the first quarter with a stomach flu, and never returned.

Malik Monk Wakes Up

Maybe a silver lining to the game was how Monk seemed to find his stroke. Monk had previously spent the three previous games totaling three points, but he finally got going during Saturday’s contest with 13 points on three triples. Obviously, much of his production came during garbage time, but it is still important that Monk gets buckets.