Lakers: Three Takeaways from Sunday’s Game Against the Pistons

As it has gone lately, the Lakers have been winning one game and then losing the next the past couple weeks. They are still trying to find their footing and build longer stretches of consistency with their renovated roster. The purple and gold managed to hold onto this game as they won 110-106. The Lakers swept the season series against the Pistons.

Closing out games remain a concern for the Lakers. After building a comfortable double-digit lead in the third quarter, the Pistons rallied late to make it a game. After 21 games, the Lakers still only have won one game by double digits.

The Big Three carried the Lakers tonight as the LeBron James led the way with 33 points, nine assists, and five rebounds. Russell Westbrook continued his hot stretch with 25 points (on 16 shots), nine assists, and six rebounds. Anthony Davis dominating the inside with 24 points, 10 rebounds, three blocks, and two steals.

Lost Rebounding Edge Again

It has now become a broken record at this point, the Pistons punished the Lakers on the glass, 53-42. The Pistons finished with 12 offensive rebounds while the Lakers only had six. The second chance opportunities have been the Lakers Achilles heel all season, and they will have a tough time closing out games until they can somehow figure out how to clean up this department.

Third Quarter Breakthrough

The Lakers finally caught fire in the third quarter and outscored the Pistons 32-22 in the frame. In their biggest scoring run of the entire season, the Lakers went on a 16-0 run that completely turned the game. This was the difference in the game, as the Pistons spent the fourth quarter trying to rally.

LeBron James May Have Aggravated Abdominal Injury

With just under four minutes left in the game, James was seen grimacing as he converted an and one play. Lakers for sure will list him as questionable for the next game. Be sure to check here on the injury status of James leading up to Tuesday’s game against Sacramento.