Lakers to Play Major Rival on Opening Night of 2025-26 NBA Season
The Los Angeles Lakers are set to play one of their biggest Western Conference rivals on opening day, squaring off against the Golden State Warriors.
ESPN's Shams Charania revealed the schedule news and also revealed that the Lakers will face the Houston Rockets on Christmas Day.
The Lakers are expected to be one of the best teams in the West, especially with an upgrade at the center position with Deandre Ayton.
LeBron James appears to be staying alongside a slimmer version of Luka Doncic, which should propel the team into a top-seven finish in the standings.
The Golden State Warriors are also built around an established core, with Jimmy Butler and Stephen Curry entering their first full season together.
They should end up in a guaranteed playoff spot if their stars play 60 games. On opening day, the Lakers should get tested by the Warriors right out of the gate.
The Lakers are under pressure to start the season off well as a potential James trade looms over the franchise. During the offseason, his agent, Rich Paul, issued a statement that raised questions over the 40-year-old's future with the franchise.
"LeBron wants to compete for a championship. He knows the Lakers are building for the future. He understands that, but he values a realistic chance of winning it all," Paul told ESPN.
"We understand the difficulty in winning now while preparing for the future. We do want to evaluate what's best for LeBron at this stage in his life and career.
"He wants to make every season he has left count, and the Lakers understand that, are supportive and want what's best for him."
This statement came alongside news of James accepting the player option on his current contract, locking him in. Still, the statement started a series of rumors about a trade potentially coming over the summer.
If Los Angeles gets off to a bad start this upcoming season, James may end up formally requesting a trade and likely getting it, given his power over the franchise and his career.
While the Warriors game is only the first one of 82, the Lakers are under pressure to start on a good foot.
