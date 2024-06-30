Lakers To Re-Sign Max Christie On Large Multi-Year Contract: Report
The Los Angeles Lakers are reportedly bringing back guard Max Christie on a four-year deal. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported on the news via Twitter/X.
Christie and the Lakers have reportedly agreed to a four-year, $32 million deal to stay in the purple and gold.
The 21-year-old was selected by the Lakers with the 35th overall pick in the second round of the 2022 NBA Draft. The former Michigan State Spartan has not played much in his first two years as a Laker, but that was not his fault. When Christie was given an opportunity, he showed that he was a willing defender and could take and make the occasional three.
The Lakers held on to their draft pick, and the 2024-25 season is where he should be given a chance in an extended role. In two years as a Laker, he only averaged 13.5 minutes per game while scoring 3.8 points per game, 0.8 assists, 2.0 rebounds, and 0.3 steals in 108 games out of a possible 165 games. Christie has started in only 10 games in his pro career.
This may be the first of many moves the Lakers make this free agency period.
