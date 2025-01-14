Lakers Top 5 Realistic Trade Candidates
With less than a month until the Feb. 6 NBA trade deadline, the Los Angeles Lakers are at a pivotal point.
Known for their willingness to make bold moves, the Lakers are expected to be one of the more active teams as the deadline approaches. While they’ve been linked to numerous trade candidates, the reality is they’re only likely to make one or two impactful moves.
The key will be targeting the right players to address their needs and bolster their roster for a playoff push.
The Lakers’ priorities are clear: they need either a reliable big man to back up Anthony Davis or a significant upgrade at the shooting guard position.
With that in mind, here are five realistic trade candidates for the Lakers as the trade deadline looms.
1. Bruce Brown (Toronto Raptors)
The Lakers have been linked to Bruce Brown since the 2023 offseason, and adding him to the roster would be a game-changer.
Brown’s blend of athleticism, toughness, and versatility is something the Lakers have missed since their championship run in 2019-20. His ability to excel on both ends of the court was evident during the 2023 Western Conference Finals, where he consistently outperformed less athletic opponents.
Brown’s defensive prowess and ability to guard top-tier guards would address a glaring need for the Lakers, while his offensive skills make him a reliable secondary scorer.
Though he has struggled with injuries and hasn’t played consistently over the past eight months, a healthy Brown would be a clear upgrade at the guard position.
2. Day’Ron Sharpe (Brooklyn Nets)
After recently completing a trade with the Brooklyn Nets, the Lakers could return to the Nets’ roster for another deal—this time targeting young big man Day’Ron Sharpe.
At just 23 years old, Sharpe is averaging 7.3 points, 6.0 rebounds, 1.6 assists, and shooting an impressive 87 percent from the free-throw line in limited minutes this season.
Sharpe’s mobility and finishing ability around the rim would make him a valuable addition, particularly as a complementary piece alongside LeBron James and Austin Reaves.
His affordable $3.9 million salary and restricted free agency status next season make him a cost-effective option who could also play a role in the post-LeBron era.
3. Nick Richards (Charlotte Hornets)
Richards is quietly having a breakout season, averaging 9.2 points and 7.7 rebounds per game while providing a consistent interior presence on both ends of the floor.
At 27 years old, Richards offers a cost-effective solution to the Lakers’ need for frontcourt depth.
Richards, under contract for $5 million annually through the next two seasons, could be the ideal player to alleviate the wear and tear on Anthony Davis.
Adding Richards would not only bolster the Lakers’ paint presence but also give Davis the support he needs to stay fresh over the course of a grueling season.
4. Robert Williams III (Portland Trail Blazers)
Williams III may be the most intriguing option on this list.
When healthy, Williams is one of the league’s best defensive big men, capable of altering shots and protecting the paint at an elite level. However, injuries have plagued his career, limiting him last season and into this one.
Because of his injury history, the Lakers could potentially acquire Williams without giving up too much. If he can stay on the court, Williams could provide a defensive anchor off the bench, giving the Lakers a significant boost in their frontcourt rotation.
5. Jordan Clarkson (Utah Jazz)
Rounding out the list is Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson.
A former Laker, Clarkson has evolved into a reliable scorer and veteran presence. This season, he’s averaging 16.0 points per game while shooting 41% from the field and 34% from three-point range.
While Clarkson is currently sidelined with a torn plantar fascia in his left foot, he is in year one of a two-year deal and is a proven scorer, which makes him an appealing option for the Lakers.
If healthy, Clarkson would provide instant offense off the bench and could be a valuable asset during a playoff run.
Final Thoughts
The Lakers face critical decisions as the trade deadline approaches.
While they have plenty of options, they must remain strategic and calculated in their approach. Whether they target a reliable big man like Sharpe or Richards, a defensive anchor like Williams, or a backcourt upgrade like Brown or Clarkson, the goal remains the same: to position themselves as true contenders in the Western Conference.
With a calculated move or two, the Lakers can give their superstar duo of LeBron James and Anthony Davis the support they need to make a deep postseason run.
