Lakers Trade Idea Sends LeBron, Bronny James Out to Form New West Superteam
The Los Angeles Lakers have been steadfast in the fact that they are not looking to trade LeBron James this season.
James has a no-trade clause, so he will only be moved if he asks out. There remains doubt that he will ask out for any reason at any point this season.
If he does ask out, one trade proposal from Bleacher Report would be an attractive offer for both James and the Lakers if they had to move him.
Here is the full trade proposal:
Los Angeles Lakers Receive: Devin Vassell, Keldon Johnson, a 2031 first-round pick swap with the Sacramento Kings (that San Antonio acquired in the DeMar DeRozan trade), and a 2032 first-round pick swap
San Antonio Spurs Receive: LeBron James and Bronny James
Getting two first-round picks would certainly be attractive to the Lakers, as they would have to build around Doncic at a faster pace than they would be ready for.
In any trade James would want, Bronny would likely be in that trade, as well. The Spurs would certainly want to do this, as they would immediately become one of the best teams in the league.
Pairing James with Victor Wembanyama and De'Aaron Fox would make them a very tough team to defend on the offensive end of the court, which is why San Antonio would jump at this deal.
From the Lakers' perspective, they might need a little more when it comes to returning players in a trade. Vassell is a nice young player, but Johnson is a bench guy on a good team.
They would need a better player than Johnson in return to make any trade with the Spurs work, and it's unlikely that they would be willing to give up a better player for someone so late in his career.
Rumors will continue to persist around James until he publicly comes out and says that he wants to stay in Los Angeles this season.
