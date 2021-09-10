September 10, 2021
Lakers News: The Los Angeles Lakers Have Traded Marc Gasol To the Grizzlies

The Lakers are sending a second-round draft pick and cash.
Author:
Publish date:

The Los Angeles Lakers have agreed to trade Marc Gasol, a 2024 second-round pick and cash to the Grizzlies for the draft rights to Wang Zhelin. This deal will save the Lakers $10 million dollars, Per Adrian Wojnarowski. Here is the Woj bomb tweet.

This appears to benefit both parties. Lakers free up a roster spot and save a little cash in the long run, the Grizzlies get a second round pick in two years, and Marc Gasol's original team the Grizzlies will be doing the noble thing and allowing a waiver to be worked out so that Marc can stay home and be with his family. It is a nice luxury when that can happen in an often difficult business. Marc Gasol's legacy in Memphis certainly earns him that right. 

This Gasol's legacy as a Laker was short, but at the twilight of his career, Laker fans at least got to see another Gasol in purple and gold. 

