Lakers Trade Proposal Sees LA Finally Land $29M Star
The Los Angeles Lakers are mired in mediocrity for the third straight season. With new coach J.J. Redick at the helm, sporting an identical roster to their 2023-24 iteration under Darvin Ham with the exception of rookie guards Dalton Knecht and Bronny James, L.A. has gone 17-13 on the year and currently occupies the sixth seed in the Western Conference.
All-NBA Second Team center Anthony Davis has been terrific. All-NBA Third Team power forward LeBron James appears to have regressed in scoring consistency, and is an absolute defensive sieve in his record-tying 22nd NBA season, but he remains an All-Star-caliber contributor nevertheless. Fourth-year guard Austin Reaves has been a solid shooter and passer, but has yet to take much a leap beyond that. The rest of the club is limited to one-way role players, and the team's weakness on defense along the wing have been particularly glaring.
To compete in the talented, much younger West this year, it's clear Los Angeles needs to make some kind of roster shakeup via trade.
Cholo Martin Magsino of Fadeaway World proposes a new deal that could land L.A. a player the team has often been linked with: Portland Trail Blazers forward Jerami Grant. Grant is a solid 3-and-D wing capable of defending shooting guards, small forwards and power forwards. The 6-foot-7 vet, 30, is currently jumping at the four spot in Portland, but given his athletic edge over James, would likely suit up as the club's starting small forward.
Lakers Receive: Jerami Grant
Trail Blazers Receive: D’Angelo Russell, Jarred Vanderbilt, Jalen Hood-Schifino, 2029 First-Round Pick (via Lakers), 2025 Second-Round Pick (via Clippers)
It's no secret that the Lakers would love to get rid of Russell's expiring $18.7 million contract by the trade deadline, though they've struggled to find a buyer. The 6-foot-3 Ohio State product began the year as a starter, but has since been demoted to Redick's bench. Vanderbilt has missed the entire season — and much of last season — with troubling injuries to both feet. He had offseason surgeries to address the issue this summer. The Lakers declined Hood-Schifino's third-year team option, which means he's on an expiring deal, too, like Russell.
The real assets that Portland would get back in this deal are the two draft picks. Grant is certainly worth one first rounder, but adding a Clippers second (which could have solid value if the Clippers continue to play so well) would sweeten the pot.
