Lakers Trade Rumors: Former Russell Westbrook Teammate Sparking Interest despite Injury History

Lakers are rumored to be competing with the Hornets to grab this dynamic swingman

The Lakers are still re-tooling the team in their chase for the an NBA record 18 championships. With the recent addition of former MVP, Russell Westbrook, it would make sense to get him some players he's familiar with in order to get make the transition a bit easier.

This is where former teammate, Jeremy Lamb, comes in to play.

Lamb started the first three years of his career playing with Russell Westbrook from 2012 to 2015, but then moved on to the Hornets and Pacers these past 9 years in the league.

Lamb is recovering from a torn ACL, so this is the typical high risk, high reward type of deals that the Lakers will have to make with the limited salary cap space they are working with these days.

Lamb has played 517 games and averaged 10.4 points, 3.7 rebound and 1.6 assists per game in his NBA career.

The real question is what will the Lakers be giving up for his services.