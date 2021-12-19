Lakers: Trevor Ariza Will Make Season Debut Tonight

Longtime veteran Trevor Ariza has not played in a game this season due to right ankle surgery. He was listed as questionable against Minnesota on Friday, and suited up in uniform, but was not expected to play unless an emergency.

David Fizdale, the Lakers acting head coach for tonight, just announced that Ariza will finally be suiting up and making his debut for the Lakers against Chicago.

With Ariza, the team will have ten players in uniform and ready to go tonight. Ariza is expected to be thrust into the rotation, as he was initially expected to open the season as a starting forward for the Lakers. Wayne Ellington, Carmelo Anthony, and LeBron James are the other wings on the team that will be expected to play a ton of minutes tonight in the Windy City.

Even though Ariza is 36, he provides length that the Lakers have solely missed this season. At 6’8” he is one of the few guys on the roster who should help the team in the rebounding department.

The UCLA product last played for the Lakers during the 2009 season where he won a championship with Kobe Bryant and Pau Gasol. This is his second stint with the Lakers and he signed this past offseason with the hope of winning another title with the Lakers.