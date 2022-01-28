Lakers Trying to Acquire Buddy Hield with Talen Horton-Tucker Trade Package

Even with limited trade assets, the Lakers are still making calls. The first big target for GM Rob Pelinka appeared to be Detroit Pistons forward Jerami Grant. Now, Pelinka and the Lakers are once again trying to bring Sacramento Kings guard Buddy Hield to LA. The Lakers trade package is centered around guard Talen Horton-Tucker.

Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports explained on an episode of his Post Up podcast:

"League sources have told me the Lakers reached out to the Kings about a Talen Horton-Tucker package for Buddy Hield. Still trying to make that happen. Obviously the Kings are like, 'No. We feel like there's more lucrative deals out there.' The Kings are going to be active. They've got a whole bunch of people calling them.”

Apparently, there’s better Hield-trades out there for the Kings. It’s also likely that Horton-Tucker hasn’t exactly impressed the Sacramento front office.

This season, Horton-Tucker is averaging 10.0 points per game as he struggles to find his shot. Through Friday, he’s shooting 40.3% from the field and 25.0% from three. Horton-Tucker’s inability to elevate his offensive play in his third season has likely hurt his trade value.

This isn’t Pelinka’s first attempt to acquire Buddy Hield. According to Marc Stein, the Lakers GM had a trade lined up this summer for Hield, but LeBron James and Anthony Davis pushed management to trade for Russell Westbrook instead.

Horton-Tucker could still end up being a solid rotational player, but Hield is a solid rotational player right now. When you’re managing a team with LeBron James, it’s always about right now. It’s also about surrounding James with three-point shooters.

Hield is putting up 14.9 PPG this season and converting 37.6% of his three-point attempts. His 41.2% two-point field goal percentage is concerning, but he would get plenty of open looks on a Lakers team featuring AD and LeBron.

Presumably, the Lakers trade package would likely include Kendrick Nunn, Malik Monk, and additional salary filler. It could also include their 2027 first-round pick.

That being said, if Haynes is right, and he usually is, Talen Horton-Tucker doesn’t move the needle for the Kings.