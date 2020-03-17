Lakers Tweet About How They're Coping Without Basketball

Day five, no basketball.

Life as we know it has come to a halt because of the COVID-19 pandemic and we're all coping in different ways while simultaneously trying to digest the latest news and bracing for what may be next.

For LeBron James, a wine aficionado, that clearly means opening up some prized bottles.

And getting lost in a good film.

Meanwhile, Quinn Cook is turning to video games.

Jared Dudley is staying on top of the news and weighing in with his opinions on what's transpiring.

In a split-second decision Wednesday, NBA commissioner Adam Silver suspended the season after Utah's Rudy Gobert tested positive for COVID-19. Since then, two other players have tested positive, including Utah's Donovan Mitchell and a Detroit Pistons player.

It's going to be a while before professional basketball resumes, considering the Center for Disease Control recommended Sunday that events with 50 or more people should be rescheduled over the next eight weeks.

So professional basketball players who were gearing up for the final push of the season before playoffs are going to have to figure out what do with themselves during this uncertain time.

Just like the rest of us.