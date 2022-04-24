Skip to main content
Lakers Twitter Does It Again with Famous Art Mimicking Real Life

The Lakers team might not have won a ton of games, but Lakers Twitter remains undefeated.

When your team that was supposed to be a contender piles up 49 losses and misses the playoffs entirely, you have to find some humor somewhere. The Lakers dreadful season itself is no laughing matter, but one Twitter account did lighten the mood a bit throughout a very rough winter for Lakers fans. 

Unsurprisingly, Russell Westbrook and one of his unique outfits made an appearance.

LeBron looking on also provided some material. 

Through the magic of screenshots, the account, @ArtButSports, caught a still of a combative Westbrook which made for a wonderful side-by-side.

The LeBron James-Isaiah Stewart dust up made for some great internet art too.

Up next, a photo of Westbrook trying to encourage a despondent LeBron and AD during a double digit loss to the Bucks.

Three of the Lakers All-NBA players were compared to a more contemporary piece of art.

Lastly, Anthony Davis with the ever-popular Gatorade-towel-draped-over-the-head look.

The internet remains undefeated. 

