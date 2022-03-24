Skip to main content
Lakers: Two-Time LA Champion Spotted at 76ers Game

Sasha Vujacic made an appearance at Crypto.com Arena during the Lakers-76ers game on Wednesday.

Celebrities attending Lakers games is not a novelty. Far from it. Each time the purple and gold step on the court, fans can count on seeing Jack Nicholson court side at the very least. On Wednesday night, Lakers fans did get to see somewhat of a novelty. Two-time NBA champion Sasha Vujacic was in attendance for LA's 126-121 loss to the 76ers.

The Lakers posted a photo of Vujacic embracing his former teammate Trevor Ariza on the sidelines.

The stadium may have a different name these days, but the 2008-2009 championship banner they helped raise looks just the same. To be fair, unlike Ariza, Vujacic wasn't a starter for the team that was led by Kobe and Pau.

The Lakers 2004 first-round pick played 10.9 minutes per game in the 2009 playoffs. He did however ice the Lakers championship over the Celtics the following year. 

After six full seasons with the Lakers, Vujacic was traded to the Nets in December of 2010. He spent three more seasons in the NBA, one with the Clippers, two with the Knicks, before calling it a career. 

