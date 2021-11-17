Skip to main content
    • November 17, 2021
    Lakers: Vanessa Bryant Reacts to the Controversial Staples Center Name Change

    Understandably, Vanessa had some feelings about the name change.
    Staples Center has been the home of the Lakers for the last 22 years. But with the latest name change, the historic venue will no longer be known as Staples. The Lakers and Kings will now be playing in Crypto.com Arena as of Christmas Day this year, a name that has been received with mostly negative reviews online. 

    Staples Center is where Kobe Bryant played out most of his Lakers career. And naturally, "The House That Kobe Built" will always hold a special place in the hearts of fans in Los Angeles. 

    Vanessa Bryant certainly understands that. She took to her Instagram to post how she felt about the controversial name change, and fans could not agree more with her. 

    Kobe played his entire career with the Lakers and brought home five NBA Championships to Los Angeles. It's not overselling it to call Staples The House That Kobe Built. 

    And while the name might be changing, it will always be that for Lakers fans. The group that owns Staples sold off the naming rights for a staggering $700 million, announced on Tuesday night. It is the single largest name rights deal ever in sports. 

    Long live Staples, long live Kobe. 

