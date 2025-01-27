Lakers Viewed as Top Trade Fit For $33M Star Guard
As the Feb. 6 trade deadline looms, the Los Angeles Lakers are still searching for a way to balance their roster and build a true contender around LeBron James and Anthony Davis. One potential move that has been thrown in the air is trading for veteran guard CJ McCollum, whose scoring ability and veteran presence could help fill the Lakers’ need for consistent offensive production.
The Athletic recently highlighted the Lakers as one of the best fits for McCollum, and for good reason.
This season, McCollum is showing that he’s still a dynamic offensive force.
Over the last 13 games, McCollum has caught fire, averaging 25.5 points per game while shooting a scorching 48.4 percent from the field and 43 percent from beyond the arc. At 33 years old, McCollum has proven he can still be an explosive scorer, making him an enticing option for the Lakers.
What makes McCollum a particularly good fit for Los Angeles is his offensive skill set. Known for his lethal mid-range game, McCollum uses his change-of-pace dribble to create separation from defenders and remains one of the best pull-up shooters in the league.
When he's in rhythm, he is nearly automatic, providing the Lakers with the type of scoring they need when James and Davis are off the floor. McCollum can operate both as a primary ballhandler and as a secondary scorer, making him versatile enough to complement the Lakers' stars.
Defensively, McCollum has always been a bit of a liability due to his size and lack of elite foot speed. While he does put in effort on that end, it's clear that he won’t be locking down opposing shooters the way a player like Davis can.
Still, his offensive prowess likely outweighs his defensive limitations for a Lakers team that has struggled to find consistent scoring outside of LeBron and Davis.
Financially, making a trade for CJ McCollum would require some maneuvering from the Lakers, as he is currently on a hefty $33 million contract. To make this deal work, Los Angeles would likely need to send out a combination of contracts that match McCollum's salary while also staying under the salary cap.
Players like Dalton Knect and Jalen Hood-Schfino could be packaged along with future NBA draft picks in order to make the deal more appealing.
With the Lakers looking to solidify their roster before the playoffs, McCollum’s ability to contribute immediately as a scoring guard could be the missing piece they need. His shooting and playmaking ability could take pressure off James, allowing him to focus more on facilitating and leading the team.
As the trade deadline approaches, don’t be surprised if the Lakers make a move to bring McCollum into the fold for a late-season push.
