Lakers: Vogel Ducks Question About Russell Westbrook's Late-Game Miss

Russell Westbrook had another tough night in the Lakers 125-116 loss to the Sacramento Kings. The Lakers stormed back from a nine point deficit late in the fourth quarter to get within two points of the Kings.

With the game in the balance, Westbrook put up a three-point attempt with 18 seconds left on the shot clock. The Kings grabbed the defensive rebound and then sank a three pointer to virtually seal the game.

In the post game presser, Frank Vogel awkwardly paused and then side-stepped the question when asked for his thoughts on Russ’s deflating miss.

“I got to look at the tape to see that final situation.”

Westbrook’s miss was part of his 2-for-14 shooting performance on Wednesday night. Westbrook is 8-for-40 (20%) from the field over his last three games. His last made three pointer was on December 29th.

He’s mired in one of the worst shooting stretches of his 14-year career.

Vogel defended his star guard in the wake of Westbrook’s dismal showing in Sacramento.

“We’re working with Russ. He’s receiving our coaching and trying to just put him in positions to succeed. He’s just in a slump right now. Finishing at the basket and shooting from the perimeter. We just have to stay with it and get him through it.”

Westbrook will need to improve as the Lakers are still without All-NBA forward Anthony Davis.

It’s possible that Vogel not answering the question was another way to defend Westbrook.

It’s also possible that Vogel didn’t want to say what might have been on his mind - that it was another bad miss on another bad night from Westbrook.