Lakers: Vogel Likely Out; Second Potential LA Head Coach Candidate Emerges

Throughout the Lakers up-and-down season, rumors have constantly churned about the possibility of LA firing head coach Frank Vogel. Now, it seems like a forgone conclusion after the Lakers officially got eliminated from playoff contention last night in Phoenix.

According to Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report, the Lakers will indeed cut ties with Vogel after this season.

"Now, as the finish line for this tumultuous 2021-22 campaign mercifully arrives, the Lakers are still expected to part ways with embattled play-caller Frank Vogel, sources told B/R..."

Meaning, a very high profile head coaching job will be available. Back in late March, Jazz head coach Quin Snyder was linked to the Lakers by NBA reporter Marc Stein. Snyder is well-regarded in most NBA circles and does have some experience on the Lakers sideline. He was an assistant coach under Mike Brown for the 2011-2012 season.

Fischer then added a second head coach who's headed to the playoffs.

"Doc Rivers, the Philadelphia 76ers’ head coach, is another active bench leader being mentioned by league personnel as a potential Lakers candidate. Rivers’ tenure in Philadelphia has also come into question of late, spurred by team president Daryl Morey’s deadline acquisition of James Harden and the mounting speculation that followed about a potential reunification with Harden’s former Rockets head coach Mike D’Antoni."

According to Spotrac.com, Rivers is signed through the 2024-2025 season. A few things would have to happen to motivate the 76ers to cut Rivers loose. Philadelphia, who now has James Harden, would have to crash and burn in the playoffs. Rivers would then have to overstep his bounds in the subsequent press conference. Both things have been known to happen.

The Lakers head coach for next season is up in the air, but based on the chatter, it will not be Frank Vogel.