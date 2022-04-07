Skip to main content
Lakers: Vogel Likely Out; Second Potential LA Head Coach Candidate Emerges

Lakers: Vogel Likely Out; Second Potential LA Head Coach Candidate Emerges

Doc Rivers of the 76ers has been linked to the Lakers as a possible replacement for Frank Vogel.

Doc Rivers of the 76ers has been linked to the Lakers as a possible replacement for Frank Vogel.

Throughout the Lakers up-and-down season, rumors have constantly churned about the possibility of LA firing head coach Frank Vogel. Now, it seems like a forgone conclusion after the Lakers officially got eliminated from playoff contention last night in Phoenix. 

According to Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report, the Lakers will indeed cut ties with Vogel after this season.

"Now, as the finish line for this tumultuous 2021-22 campaign mercifully arrives, the Lakers are still expected to part ways with embattled play-caller Frank Vogel, sources told B/R..."       

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Meaning, a very high profile head coaching job will be available. Back in late March, Jazz head coach Quin Snyder was linked to the Lakers by NBA reporter Marc Stein. Snyder is well-regarded in most NBA circles and does have some experience on the Lakers sideline. He was an assistant coach under Mike Brown for the 2011-2012 season.

Fischer then added a second head coach who's headed to the playoffs.

"Doc Rivers, the Philadelphia 76ers’ head coach, is another active bench leader being mentioned by league personnel as a potential Lakers candidate. Rivers’ tenure in Philadelphia has also come into question of late, spurred by team president Daryl Morey’s deadline acquisition of James Harden and the mounting speculation that followed about a potential reunification with Harden’s former Rockets head coach Mike D’Antoni."

According to Spotrac.com, Rivers is signed through the 2024-2025 season. A few things would have to happen to motivate the 76ers to cut Rivers loose. Philadelphia, who now has James Harden, would have to crash and burn in the playoffs. Rivers would then have to overstep his bounds in the subsequent press conference. Both things have been known to happen. 

The Lakers head coach for next season is up in the air, but based on the chatter, it will not be Frank Vogel. 

In This Article (1)

Los Angeles Lakers
Los Angeles Lakers

USATSI_18028623
News

Lakers: Expert Gives LA A Very Dubious Honor After Playoff Elimination

By Eric Eulau13 hours ago
USATSI_17173209
News

Lakers: NBA Insider Reveals Why DeMar DeRozan Decided Not to Sign with LA

By Eric Eulau18 hours ago
USATSI_18028660
News

Lakers: Frank Vogel Addresses the Fans After LA Gets Eliminated from the Playoffs

By Staff Writer21 hours ago
USATSI_18015288
News

Lakers: Anthony Davis Sounds Off On 'Injury Prone' Label

By Eric EulauApr 5, 2022
USATSI_17523271
News

Lakers: National Pundit Blasts LeBron James for April Fools' Joke

By Eric EulauApr 5, 2022
USATSI_17936173
News

Lakers: LeBron James Will Not Play Tonight In Phoenix

By Staff WriterApr 5, 2022
USATSI_18015215
News

Lakers: Watch Russell Westbrook Put Boogie Cousins On a Poster

By Eric EulauApr 5, 2022
USATSI_9969273
News

Lakers: Shaq Gives LA Front Office Some Advice for This Offseason

By Eric EulauApr 5, 2022