Lakers: Vogel Provides Another Update On Kendrick Nunn
Yet another update surfaced on injured Lakers guard Kendrick Nunn and it’s less than encouraging. On Monday it was reported that Nunn wasn’t “close” to playing. On Tuesday, Vogel revealed that the Lakers are now hoping Kendrick can make his season debut in March.

Hope is the operative word.

The Lakers knew signing Nunn this past offseason did not come without risk. Every GM in the league, including the Lakers Rob Pelinka, knew that Kendrick’s ailing knee could keep him sidelined for much of the season. As this season has unfurled, it’s become more and more likely that Nunn sits out the entire season.

Nunn is yet another veteran signed on the cheap that hasn’t panned out for Pelinka and the Lakers. Add Wayne Ellington, DeAndre Jordan, Kent Bazemore, and Trevor Ariza to the pile. Malik Monk and Carmelo Anthony were savvy signings, but all told, Pelinka signs aged veterans about as well as Russell Westbrook shoots.

Pelinka’s veteran acquisitions, on top of the Westbrook trade, are a big reason why the Lakers are currently ninth in the West (26-29).

Nunn could provide a boost if he some how makes it onto the court, but it could be too little, too late by March.

