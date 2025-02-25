Lakers vs Nuggets Game Pulls in Incredibly Massive Viewership Nationwide
The Los Angeles Lakers earned a much-needed win on Saturday over the Denver Nuggets.
More Lakers: Luka Doncic’s Lakers Debut Drew Massive Viewership Numbers
It was massive because the Nuggets have had the Lakers' number for the past two and a half seasons. However, that was with a different-looking Lakers team.
This new version of the Lakers has proven they are title contenders and could compete with anyone.
The addition of Luka Dončić has done wonders not only for L.A.'s title odds but also for their viewership.
Saturday's game against the Nuggets drew massive crowds, averaging 2.57 million viewers, making it the most-watched program of the night on television.
ESPN PR account shared via X.
This isn't the first time that numbers have risen for the Lakers.
Dončić's Lakers debut on Feb. 10 against the Utah Jazz also did exceptionally well. According to ESPN PR, that game averaged 2.01 million viewers, with a peak audience of 2.55 million.
Saturday's game blew that out of the water as the peak audience was at 3.35 million. That is up 29 percent from last year's match between the Boston Celtics and the New York Knicks.
Lakers vs. Nuggets was also the most-watched program of the night across all of television.
The Lakers are a global brand, and when you pair that with Dončić, a global superstar, good things will happen on that front.
The whole world was watching, and Dončić did not disappoint. On Saturday, it was Dončić's coming out party as a Laker. In that contest, he tallied a Lakers-best 32 points on 10-for-22 shooting from the field, 10 rebounds, seven assists, one block, and four steals in 31 minutes of action.
Dončić looked like the Luka Dončić the Lakers traded for, and he looked like his usual self alongside his partner in crime, LeBron James.
While the game against the Nuggets did well, tonight's game against the Dallas Mavericks should shatter that. Tuesday's matchup will be the first time that Dončić will face his old squad since they shockingly traded him to L.A. on Feb. 1.
It is a day he has been looking forward to, and it is a game that the whole basketball world will be tuned in to.
More Lakers: Max Christie Gets Brutally Honest About Any Bad Blood With Lakers
Is Anthony Davis Playing vs Lakers? Mavericks Release Injury Report
Lakers Dodged a Bullet With Dan Hurley Choosing to Stay at UConn
For more Lakers news, visit Los Angeles Lakers on SI